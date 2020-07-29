DSI to conduct digital partnering meetings during BIO International Convention

Design Space InPharmatics (DSI), a Regulatory Drug Development Consulting Firm provides Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) regulatory, technical, and project management consulting services to healthcare product companies that manufacture and/or market pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, and and gene therapy products. Since 2007 DSI has provided clients and sponsors with innovative strategies and exceptional quality work products intended to enhance product development, approval, and marketing presence.

DSI announced today that it will be actively engaged in partnering meetings during the BIO International Convention. The 2020 BIO International Convention will transition to a virtual event format, BIO Digital. This virtual gathering of the global biotech industry provides access to partners via BIO One-on-One Partnering and educational resources. Whether advocating CMC strategy, directing CMC operations or developing CMC submission content that represent the best interests of emerging biotech, DSI is focused on the critical CMC issues and build programs that enhance development.

With technological innovation rising and the cost of technology dropping, we now have the ability to connect almost anytime and anywhere. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a world more dependent on digital tools, and has ultimately created a more digitally transformed pharma industry. Even with the significant hurdles that need to be overcome, DSI who has operated virtually for the last fourteen years continues to serve its customers and partners virtually and in person within the highly regulated pharmaceutical industry.