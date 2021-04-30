ProductLife Group Enters US Market with Acquisition of Leading Regulatory Drug Development Consultancy DS InPharmatics (DSI)

ProductLife Group (PLG) has taken the next step in its evolution as a global leader in end-to-end regulatory compliance services. Just 6 months after the acquisition of the Vigilance and Medical Information group AxPharma, ProductLife Group has today announced the strategic acquisition of leading US regulatory drug development consultancy DSI. This allows PLG to expand in North America and reinforce its expertise to support clients in the regulatory development of their innovative therapies.

PLG is thus rolling out its strategic plan, defined one year ago with the arrival of Xavier Duburcq as CEO, with the ambition of becoming by 2023 the leading global provider of regulatory and compliance services for the life sciences industry.

DSI offers one-stop, full-service Regulatory and CMC consulting to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, leveraging multidisciplinary teams composed of close to 50 manufacturing, quality, and regulatory affairs experts. DSI consultants bring decades of experience to every stage of the regulatory and product development process, from initial selection of development and manufacturing sources, design and evaluation of the investigational manufacturing process thru the scale-up for commercialization to and through approval.

Over the last ten years, the company has contributed to more than 60 original INDs, 25 NDAs/BLAs and produced materials for more than 50 interactions with the European and US agencies.

This new alliance will pave the way for further acceleration of the two companies’ growth ambitions by allowing clients to benefit from additional expertise, as well as from PLG’s extensive geographical reach.

I’ve been very impressed by DSI. Their experts all have decades of practical industry and agencies interaction experience, providing an unparalleled perspective on how to navigate new product development in a complex and evolving regulatory environment and ultimately arrive at market in the most efficient way. We will leverage this experience to support our clients in their global efforts to accelerate the path to approval and to implement compliant drug development strategies,” Xavier Duburcq, PLG CEO.

“Together, PLG and DSI will be able to support clients in all stages of the product lifecycle, from pre-clinical work to post-approval compliance though the review and approval processes and market-entry strategy. This is a very exciting step for us all,” Xavier said.

Commenting on the merger with PLG, Edward Narke and Anthony Durning, co-founders at DSI, and Brian Lihou, newly appointed General Manager of DSI, said, “We could not be more pleased to become part of a global leader in the life sciences regulatory and compliance industry. Joining PLG is exciting both, for DSI as a business, as well as for our clients which will now have access to additional specialist expertise and international coverage spanning more than 100 countries.”

