Cannabis-impaired driving among topics to be addressed at forensic toxicology nonprofit’s first virtual event

The Society of Forensic Toxicologists, Inc. will host SOFTember, its first-ever virtual event, Sept. 9-30, in lieu of its annual meeting, which would have celebrated the association’s 50th anniversary.

Image Credit: Dmytro Tyshchenko/Shutterstock.com

Like most other large gatherings this year, the annual meeting, scheduled for September in San Diego, was cancelled due to safety concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. In a typical year, more than 1,000 people would have attended the annual meeting.

SOFTember will provide over three weeks of virtual programming offered both live (online and in real time) and on-demand (pages and recordings will be available to view for up to six months).

“Since we couldn’t all gather in person this year, we have put together a schedule filled with the latest trends and research in forensic toxicology,” said Beth Olson, Executive Director. Workshops on developing oral fluid drug testing programs and cannabis-impaired driving bring together leading experts in the field to disseminate current information on these important and timely topics.

Registration is now open for the event, which includes discussion groups and a virtual Scientific Program with presentations and Q&A sessions. Topics include drug-facilitated crimes; drugs and driving; post-mortem toxicology; analytical toxicology and novel psychoactive substances.

The Society of Forensic Toxicologists, Inc., which is based in Arizona, is a national organization composed of practicing forensic toxicologists and those interested in the discipline for the purpose of promoting and developing forensic toxicology.

The registration fee, which includes access to all programming except workshops, is $200 members, $250 nonmembers. Full-day workshops are $150 for members and $200 for nonmembers and half-day workshops are $75 for members and $100 for nonmembers.

For a full schedule and to register, visit soft-tox.org.