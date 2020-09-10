PCR Biosystems introduces RiboShield RNase Inhibitor for use in RNA-sensitive applications

PCR Biosystems has today launched RiboShield™ RNase Inhibitor. Already an important component of several PCR Biosystems kits, this robust and reliable RNase inhibitor is, for the first time, available as a standalone product. RiboShield™ RNase Inhibitor is a recombinant protein that blocks the activity of a wide range of ribonucleases to reliably protect RNA from RNase digestion. The inhibitor is designed for use in a variety of RNA-sensitive applications including RNA purification, cDNA synthesis, RT-PCR, RNA sequencing, and in-situ hybridization. With such techniques, the presence of even small amounts of RNase can be highly detrimental to RNA quality and experimental outcome. RiboShield™ RNase Inhibitor also complements PCR Biosystems’s range of products to support COVID-19 research and testing.

One new application for RiboShield™ RNase Inhibitor is in saliva-based testing for the presence of SARS-CoV-2. This is currently gaining popularity as it is easy for people to collect their own samples with minimal discomfort compared with the standard nasopharyngeal swab. While the sample is simple to obtain, the digestive enzymes present in saliva make for a hostile environment for RNA. Using an RNase inhibitor is essential to provide adequate RNA protection and generate accurate test results.

We’re pleased to introduce the highly effective RiboShield™ RNase Inhibitor from our kits as a standalone product. As PCR specialists, we are committed to developing products that meet the exact needs of our customers, which is particularly important in the rapidly evolving diagnostics field. All PCR Biosystems products are designed to reach our high quality standards and we are confident that scientists can switch from other RNase inhibitors to RiboShield™ without seeing any negative impact on RNA integrity." Alex Wilson, Co-Founder of PCR Biosystems

RiboShield™ RNase Inhibitor performs over a wide variety of reaction conditions and can inhibit RNases at temperatures up to 65 °C for at least 30 minutes. The molecule binds noncovalently at a ratio of 1:1 to inhibit the activity of a range of ribonucleases, including eukaryotic RNases of the neutral type (RNases A, B and C). The inhibitor does not hinder other enzymes, such as reverse transcriptases, RNA polymerases or Taq DNA polymerase, making it compatible with many enzymatic reactions that utilise RNA. In addition, the very rapid kinetics of association to RNases guarantees immediate protection of RNA, leading to significantly better performance in applications where RNase contamination is a concern. The RiboShield™ RNase Inhibitor protein is purified from a strain of Pichia pastoris that expresses a modified human placental gene.