Santen joins forces with ophthalmologists in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Santen is delighted to announce the launch of the Re-SOLVE Antibiotic Resistance initiative, which aims to lead the way in the fight against antibiotic resistance in ophthalmology.

The initiative will promote and encourage good antibiotic stewardship – a set of actions for the sustainable and effective use of antibiotics – by amplifying the expert voices of physicians, activists, and organizations about this global health priority.

Antimicrobial-resistant infections currently cause 50,000 deaths per year in Europe and the USA. Ophthalmologist play a critical role in managing this issue since 97% use antibiotics prophylactically for 4.5 million cataract surgeries that take place every year.

Antibiotic resistance develops naturally through gene mutations. However, overuse and misuse of antibiotics have accelerated this problem. We can help to manage this issue by selecting a prophylactic therapy following cataract surgery with the minimum duration, that kills the likely known pathogens and provides appropriate prophylactic rather than therapeutic doses,” Mr. Ali Mearza, Ophthalmic Consultants of London & Imperial College NHS Trust, UK

If antibiotic stewardship does not improve, antimicrobial resistance could cause 10 million deaths by 2050. The issue is growing due to the overuse and misuse of antibiotics, which is further exacerbated by exposure to long courses of treatment.

By raising awareness of the important role of ophthalmologists in mitigating this global health issue, Santen hopes to empower them to actively take steps to ensure the sustainable use of antibiotics by:

Limiting antibiotic exposure by prescribing the shortest duration of therapy Covering the most likely known pathogens with empiric treatment Efficiently and rapidly eliminating the pathogen to reduce the risk of resistance developing, i.e. high microbial eradication

"It is no secret that increased exposure to antibiotics is contributing to increasing resistance of infectious pathogens,” said Luis Iglesias, President and Head of Santen EMEA.