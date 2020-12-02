A Low Temperature Flow Reactor Module

Dec 2 2020

The Cold Coil II™ Flow Reactor Module from Uniqsis is designed to provide a flexible, entry-level solution for low temperature flow chemistry applications.

Used in conjunction with an external thermoregulation circulator the Cold Coil II™ is able to maintain stable temperatures between -78°C and +150°C for extended periods of time. A glass cover is provided with the Cold Coil II™ to eliminate convective effects within fume cupboards. A vacuum jacketed glass cover is also available and is recommended for use with the device at very low temperatures.

The Cold Coil II™ is compatible with all Uniqsis coil reactors, from 2.0ml up to 60 ml capacity. A proprietary clamping mechanism holds the coil reactor firmly in place and ensures optimal thermal contact whilst allowing coil reactors to be easily interchanged.

The Cold Coil II can be simply converted into a photoreactor by coupling with a Uniqsis PhotoSyn high power LED light unit. An optional Glass Static Mixer chip module allows the Cold Coil II to be used as a rapid mixing device before flowing directly into a coil reactor as an incubator module.

The Cold Coil II is also compatible with the Uniqsis HotColumn multiple column reactor adaptor for packed bed applications. To ensure accurate remote measurement of the Cold Coil II reactor temperature an optional internal temperature probe can be connected directly via RS232C.

For further information on the Cold Coil II™ Flow Reactor Module please visit www.uniqsis.com or please contact Uniqsis on +44-845-864-7747 / [email protected].

Uniqsis specialises in the design of meso-scale continuous flow chemistry systems for a wide range of applications in chemical and pharmaceutical research. The company’s aim is to make flow chemistry easily accessible to both novices and experienced users.

