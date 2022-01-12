Coil reactor enables on-demand gas introduction to flow chemistry reactions

The Gas Addition Module II (GAM II) from Uniqsis is a coil reactor that permits gas to be introduced 'on-demand' to reactions performed under flow-through conditions by diffusion through gas-permeable membrane tubing.

Using a GAM II - your gas and liquid phases do not come into direct contact with each other at any point. As the gas dissolved in the flowing liquid phase is consumed, more gas rapidly diffuses though the gas-permeable membrane tubing to replace it. For chemists looking to perform efficient carbonylation or hydrogenation reactions - the novel design of the GAM II ensures that the flowing liquid phase does not contain any undissolved gas bubbles, thereby delivering greater stability, consistent flow rates and reproducible residence times.

Available in 2 different versions - the GAM II can be cooled or heated just as with more conventional coil reactors. To ensure the most efficient heat transfer, the standard outer reactor tubing can be manufactured from 316L stainless steel. Alternatively, a thick-walled PTFE version of the GAM II is available that offers both improved chemical compatibility and visualization of the reaction mixture through the opaque tubing walls. Based upon a standard Uniqsis coil reactor mandrel, the GAM II coil reactor is fully compatible with their full range of high-performance flow chemistry systems and other reactor modules.