UCLA researchers identify gene that could help predict cervical cancer treatment response

Findings

UCLA researchers have identified a potential diagnostic marker that could help predict how likely someone with cervical cancer is to respond to the standard treatment of chemotherapy and radiation.

The scientists found that PACS-1, a gene that resides on a small segment of the long arm of chromosome 11, is overexpressed in cancer tissues, which can result in cancer growth and spread. Further, they discovered that translocation of the PACS-1 protein from outside to inside the cell nucleus -- a function required for normal cell growth -- plays a role in the development of cervical cancer that is resistant to chemotherapy and radiation. Higher levels of PACS-1 expression in the nucleus could indicate resistance to the treatment, the researchers say.

Background

Related Stories

Cervical cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death among women worldwide. While infection with human papillomaviruses plays a significant role in cervical cancer development, the presence of a virus alone is not enough to cause cancer; genetics and environmental factors such as smoking and poor eating habits also play a role. Therefore, it is important to identify biological markers as targeting agents for diagnosis and treatment.

Method

The researchers performed a western blot, a technique for detecting specific protein molecules from among a mixture of proteins, on cervical tumors and healthy cervical tissue and discovered an overexpression of PACS-1 in the tumor tissues. The team then developed in vitro human cell line models to assess the protein's role in cell growth. Finally, they used a fluorescence-activated sorter analysis to help determine if the overexpression of PACS-1 protein was associated with cancer chemo resistance.

Impact

If confirmed in animal studies, the use of PACS-1 as a diagnostic marker could help lead to the development of therapeutic strategies to overcome treatment resistance in cervical cancer. Alternative methods of treatment, including the inhibition of PACS-1 expression, could be used in combination with chemotherapy or immune system-activating agents.

Authors

The study's senior author is Eri Srivatsan, a professor of surgery at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and member of UCLA's Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and Molecular Biology Institute. The first author is Mysore Veena, a scientist at the Geffen School of Medicine.

Journal

The study is published online in the Journal of Biological Chemistry.

Funding

The research was supported in part by the National Cancer Institute and the Veterans Affairs Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.

Source:

University of California - Los Angeles Health Sciences

Journal reference:

Veena, M.S., et al. (2020) Dysregulation of hsa-miR-34a and hsa-miR-449a leads to overexpression of PACS-1 and loss of DNA damage response (DDR) in cervical cancer. Journal of Biological Chemistry. doi.org/10.1074/jbc.RA120.014048.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Digital breast tomosynthesis offers improved cancer detection and lower false negative rates
New tool to predict breast cancer recurrences
COVID-19-related disruptions to cervical cancer screening could increase risk sevenfold, UK case study finds
New CRISPR-Cas9 variant improves efficiency of gene editing tool
Clinical investigators present abstracts on hematological malignancies at ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition
Researchers identify new way to disrupt process that promotes the growth of pancreatic cancers
FASLG gene may drive cytokine-linked adverse COVID-19 outcomes with age
Exhaled breath can aid in the diagnosis of cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Combination of exercise and mindfulness training can help alleviate fatigue in cancer survivors