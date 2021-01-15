Jellagen launches JellaGel™, the first Collagen Type 0 Hydrogel taking on the market leading Extracellular Matrix

Jellagen® Limited, a biotechnology company manufacturing high-value Collagen Type 0 derived from jellyfish, announce the launch of their JellaGel™ Hydrogel.

3-dimensaional Hydrogels allow cells to grow and interact with all of their surroundings which makes a huge difference. Cells grown in a 3D model have proven to be more natural, with improved cell viability, morphology, proliferation, and differentiation. These are important features enabling researchers to develop JellaGel as a potential matrix for new drug screening models or in the preparation of human tumor xenografts models as part of cancer drug discovery programs.

JellaGel provides customers with a non-mammalian, natural, biochemically simple, consistent, and easy to use hydrogel that can transform their research. Being biochemically simple means there is no unwanted/undefined growth factors or biological contaminants in JellaGel that could negatively influence the culture of cells, giving researchers more control. One of the greatest features of JellaGel is that it can be used at room temperature meaning there is no need for ice or cold rooms, unlike most hydrogels currently on the market.

Jellagen CEO, Thomas-Paul Descamps commented; “I am very impressed by the work delivered by the team. It has been a long journey as it is a complex challenge for a small company to create, manufacture and launch a hydrogel based on polymers such as Jellyfish collagen. It is also very ambitious in a conservative market where there has been few innovations in the past. But as a result, there are a lot of improvements which can be brought against the competition. Because of the unique scaffold properties of Jellyfish collagen, “the stem collagen” we never gave up on this challenge and are now very proud to bring to the market such an innovative solution to grow cells.”