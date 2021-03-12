‘Explained by KHN’: Consumer concerns about the Covid vaccines

The twists and turns of the American health system can sometimes leave people lost, confused and looking for answers. We've created a new video series — "Explained by KHN" — in which our correspondents and editors answer common health care and health policy questions.
As promising news about the development, efficacy and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines spread across the United States, questions about the shots were even more viral. In this edition of "Explained by KHN" we will answer common consumer questions about the Covid vaccines.
This article was reprinted from khn.org with permission from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent news service, is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health care policy research organization unaffiliated with Kaiser Permanente.