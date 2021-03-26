Mogrify wins Hewitsons Award for Innovation in Business and Price Bailey Award for Business of the Year at CambridgeshireLive Business Excellence Awards 2020

Mogrify Limited (Mogrify®), a UK company aiming to transform the development of ex vivo cell therapies and pioneer the field of in vivo reprogramming therapies, was awarded the Hewitsons Award for Innovation in Business and Price Bailey Award for Business of the Year at last night’s CambridgeshireLive Business Excellence Awards 2020. The awards recognize the potential of Mogrify’s proprietary suite of platform technologies that utilize a systematic big-data approach to direct cellular conversion and the maintenance of cell identity, to accelerate the development of regenerative cell and in vivo reprogramming therapies.

The Company’s technologies, MOGRIFY® and EpiMOGRIFY, deploy next-generation sequencing, gene regulatory, and epigenetic network data to enable the prediction of the transcription factors and culture medium conditions required to produce any target cell type from any source cell type.

Mogrify will use these platforms to engineer therapeutic cell types that exhibit efficacy and safety profiles necessary to transform the development of ex vivo cell therapies and pioneer a new class of in vivo reprogramming therapies for indications of high unmet clinical need in immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, and other disease areas.

Uniquely positioned to address a cellular therapy and regenerative medicine market estimated to be worth in excess of $39 billion USD by 2023, Mogrify is commercializing its technology via a combination of internal cell and gene therapy development and collaborations. Since February 2019, Mogrify has raised over $20 million USD in seed and Series A rounds, and $2.5 million USD in grant funding, and has grown to a headcount of over 60 of scientific, operational, and commercial staff.

The CambridgeshireLive Business Excellence Awards are held annually to celebrate businesses and business people in Cambridgeshire and to promote local entrepreneurship and innovation.