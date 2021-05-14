Diaverum acquires booknowmed.com

Diaverum, a leading global renal care service provider, announces today the acquisition of booknowmed.com, the world’s leading booking engine in renal care that enables patients to browse over 400 dialysis clinics across 54 countries and book their dialysis treatment in real-time, with no booking or cancellation fees.

With its ‘patient-centric' approach, this innovative booking engine has evolved into an easy-to-use, interactive platform for the renal care community. booknowmed.com is an official holiday dialysis partner of 60 Kidney Patient Associations in 20 countries, organizing group and individual trips for their members every year.

We are delighted with today’s announcement. Despite the severity of the pandemic in many parts of the world, it comes at a time where we can start seeing normality resuming to the lives of some renal patients, who we hope will all be able to enjoy, soon enough, the benefits that a well-deserved holiday can bring to their well-being, and their loved ones’ too.” Dimitris Moulavasilis, CEO of Diaverum

“booknowmed.com joins Diaverum as an independent, trusted, and respectable holiday dialysis product, with its own corporate identity and no changes to its mission and the service it offers to its users.

“At the same time, we will capitalize on booknowmed’s experience to strengthen further our d.HOLIDAY program with a dedicated digital platform. This way we will provide our patients easy access to dialysis care in another city or country, within our global network of 450 clinics across 24 countries.”

Diaverum’s vision is to transform renal care, offering the highest quality of care and empowering patients to live fulfilling lives. That means that, beyond covering the most pressing care needs of its patients, the company is committed to continuously build on patients’ experiences towards more purposeful, life-enhancing experiences – which include the ability to go on holiday with family and friends, like everyone else, with no disruption to their treatment.