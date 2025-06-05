Study: Deceased-donor kidney transplants do not benefit all patients equally

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
ERA CongressJun 5 2025

A major international study, being presented today at the 62nd ERA Congress, reveals that the long-accepted survival advantage of deceased-donor kidney transplantation does not extend equally to every patient and every donor organ.

A large-scale analysis, drawing on data from the European Renal Association (ERA) Registry, examined five-year survival outcomes in 64,013 wait-listed adults across Catalonia, Denmark, France, Norway, and the UK who began dialysis between 2000 and 2019. Using a robust target trial emulation (TTE) framework designed to mirror the structure of a randomised clinical trial, the researchers compared long-term survival between those who received kidney transplants and those who remained on dialysis.

TTE allowed us to eliminate many of the biases that have clouded older registry studies and get as close as ethically possible to a randomised clinical trial. We found that transplantation with standard-criteria kidneys still offers a clear survival benefit at virtually every age, but in the oldest, most comorbid recipients receiving lower-quality organs, that edge can all but disappear."

Dr. Rachel Hellemans, lead author

The data showed a consistent survival advantage with standard-criteria donor kidneys – those from donors under 60 without significant risk factors for poor kidney function – regardless of recipient age or underlying health conditions.

However, the picture is less clear with expanded-criteria donor (ECD) kidneys, including organs from older donors or those with risk factors that may affect kidney quality. Among patients aged 75 and older, five-year survival rates were around 57–58%, only slightly higher than the 54% seen in patients who remained on dialysis. This was particularly the case for those with cardiovascular disease or those receiving kidneys from donors after circulatory death.

Related Stories

A key factor behind these findings is the higher early post-transplant mortality observed in high-risk patients. "The first few months after surgery are the most unpredictable window," noted Dr Hellemans, "when frailty, surgical risk, and intensified immunosuppression can override the long-term gains seen in lower-risk groups."

The director of the ERA Registry, Dr. Vianda Stel added, "The breadth of data we could access via the ERA Registry showed that the survival advantage of a transplant plateaus for the very oldest or highest-risk patients who are likely to receive an expanded-criteria or circulatory-death donor kidney. This arms clinicians with guidance to have informed discussions with their patients. The message isn't 'don't transplant older people.' It's 'be open about uncertainty when the numbers say benefit may be marginal.'"

Source:

ERA Congress

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New microfluidic device brings affordable kidney testing to the point of care
UCLA study identifies key protein driving kidney scarring
New $15 million study aims to understand cardiovascular and kidney disease risk factors in women
Rutgers geneticists uncover fresh insights into progression of polycystic kidney disease
Pentoxifylline offers no survival benefit for severe alcohol-associated hepatitis
Modified face mask detects chronic kidney disease through breath
Low testosterone linked to higher kidney stone risk in men, study finds
Millions of women may be unaware of their risk for cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Do lifetime body weight patterns affect kidney cancer risk?