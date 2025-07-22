Forever chemicals found in reusable feminine hygiene products

A new study from researchers at the Indiana University Paul H. O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs and the University of Notre Dame shows that per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals (PFAS)-also known as "forever chemicals"-can be found in reusable feminine hygiene products. The pilot study provides information that will be useful for consumers, regulators, and manufacturers.

Published in Environmental Science & Technology Letters, the article, "Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in reusable feminine hygiene products," presents findings from Indiana University Associate Professor Marta Venier and her Notre Dame colleagues, who tested 59 reusable personal hygiene products from North America, South America, and Europe across several product categories-period underwear, reusable pads, menstrual cups, and reusable incontinence underwear and pads. Researchers found the presence of PFAS at levels consistent with intentional use in nearly 30 percent of the samples, the first confirmation of PFAS in reusable feminine hygiene products.

Since reusable products are on the rise due to their increased sustainability compared to single-use products, it's important to ensure that these products are safe. This is crucial, especially for adolescents and young women, who are more vulnerable to potential negative health effects. Feminine hygiene products stay in contact with the skin for extended periods of time, and the risks from the dermal absorption of PFAS, especially neutral PFAS, are not well understood." Marta Venier, Associate Professor, Indiana University

PFAS are linked to serious health risks. While further studies are needed to define the risk of PFAS exposure to human skin, the study's finding that at least one sample per category showed no intentional presence of these chemicals suggests that safer and healthier alternatives can be manufactured without them.

"One of the most abundant PFAS detected in products from the North American market is 8:2 FTOH, a chemical that was voluntarily phased out in food packaging by manufacturers in accordance with the FDA due to persistence in the body after dietary exposure," said Sydney Brady, a Ph.D. student in Venier's lab. "Notably, 8:2 FTOH can be transformed into more toxic PFOA once inside the body."

The use of reusable feminine hygiene products is on the rise to combat the environmental impact of disposable products, yet they eventually end up in landfills. Once there, PFAS can leach into the environment, creating broader, indirect exposure.

The study's findings highlight the importance of transparency from manufacturers and the need for consumers to have access to information about the materials used in the products they purchase.

"Consumers should know that not everything that is in a product is listed on the package," Venier said. "Increased transparency from manufacturers would help consumers make informed decisions about what they're purchasing for themselves and their families."