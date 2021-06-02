Cmed Technology Adds More Capabilities to its Encapsia Platform and Reports Increased Demand for Use in Decentralized Trials (DCT)

Innovative technology for clinical trials is now, more than ever, necessary to deliver decentralized trials (DCT) and enable design of hybrid protocols that support trial continuity and patient-centricity.

Horsham, UK, 2nd June 2021: Cmed Technology has today announced increased capabilities for encapsia, its advanced enterprise, cloud-based clinical data system, after increased demand for its use in decentralized trials. Encapsia delivers a complete solution to gather and manage multiple live clinical data sources and apply real-time data management, sophisticated visualizations, analytics, and AI.

Encapsia was designed to address the pain around remote collection, integration, and availability of disparate data. This includes powerful visualizations to provide greater oversight, down to the source data level, to allow immediate action and optimize your trial. In one platform you can collect data via the web or iPad app (EDC, Home Visit, and eSource), manage, visualize, and analyze all your clinical data from the portfolio to patient level.

Cmed Technology prioritizes enhancements through alignment of client feedback with strategic and environmental changes to the marketplace (e.g., the pandemic). Our project managers and technical consultants operate collaboratively with the client operational teams, holding regular deep-dive governance meetings to support the goals of our clients at both tactical and strategic level.

As biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies resumed clinical development in 2020, the new reality necessitated solutions to make managing, interpreting, visualizing, and analyzing data from their clinical programs simpler. This required augmenting and automating clinical research processes to facilitate these decentralized, virtualized, and hybrid trials. Since Q4 2020, Cmed has seen a rapid uptake of the encapsia platform, particularly eSource, by sponsors conducting everything from phase I to large scale phase IV studies.

Some of the latest encapsia enhancements include:

Ability to add images and files into encapsia EDC – providing evidence to facilitate remote monitoring. Sites use any mobile phone (Android or iOS) to capture images and redact as necessary before upload.

EDC supports complex client specific data entry options, together with reports and visualizations directly within the eCRF.

Drug supply management and randomization is included through hyper-integration with E ndpoint Clinical (and other randomization and supply vendors) to offer seamless logistic supply management and randomization to sites.

(and other randomization and supply vendors) to offer seamless logistic supply management and randomization to sites. Ability of a user to ‘pin’ their favorite reports/visualizations for immediate access wherever they are in encapsia.

Greater options for clients collecting eSource data – more configurable elements, patient mode, and enhanced queries options.

New home visit option e.g., for DCT (study nurses visiting patients in their homes).

Dr Timothy Corbett-Clark, Chief Technology Officer, Cmed Technology, commented: “The promise of encapsia is to bring the tech to the data, remove product boundaries, and deliver a holistic, fit for purpose solution that can support the entire development lifecycle. As more data of more types are gleaned from more sources, it all needs to come together for real-time processing during study conduct. That’s what our clients are asking for, and it requires a revolutionary eClinical platform built with the future of clinical research in mind.”

On May 5th 2021, AIXIAL, the CRO of ALTEN Group, announced the acquisition of CMED Group by ALTEN EUROPE, a worldwide leader in engineering and technology services. Cmed Technology is now able to offer an even greater breadth and capability to improve client trial operations through the substantial expertise, capabilities, and scale of ALTEN and AIXIAL. Encapsia will continue to be offered and supplied to clients as a Software as a Service offering. Indeed, this offering will be scaled, and future exciting enhancements including developing additional apps will be accelerated, making encapsia the most advanced and leading clinical data platform.

