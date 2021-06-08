Researchers uncover new gene mutation responsible for cerebral cavernous malformation

Researchers from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) and Beijing Tiantan Hospital have recently uncovered a new gene mutation responsible for the non-familial patients of cerebral cavernous malformation (CCM) - a brain vascular disorder which inflicted about 10~30 million people in the world.

While the mutation of three genes: namely CCM1, CCM2, and CCM3, were known to be a cause of CCM - they mostly targeted patients who has family history in this disorder - which only account for about 20 per cent of the total inflicted population. The cause for the remaining 80 per cent non-familial cases, however, were not known.

Now, using next-generation sequencing and computational approach, a research team led by Prof. Wang Jiguang, Assistant Professor from HKUST's Division of Life Science and Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, in collaboration with Prof. CAO Yong from the Beijing Tiantan Hospital, analyzed the genomic data of 113 CCM patients and identified another mutation called MAP3K3 c.1323C>G, which is found to be responsible for almost all the tested cases who developed popcorn-like lesions in their brain arteries - the most common one among the four types of CCM lesions (type II CCM).

Related Stories

At present, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a commonly used non-intrusive means that doctors can base upon for diagnosis and treatment. However, the MRI images can only tell the size and type of the lesions, but not the gene responsible for the problem - which can only be ascertained by surgery and laboratory tests. Now, the HKUST research team designed a computational method that could help assess the probability of connection between the lesion shown in the MRI image to the genetic mutation MAP3K3 c.1323C>G. So CCM patients with this gene mutation may be able to receive more targeted treatment without having to undergo surgery - which could bear serious risks including cerebral hemorrhage or new focal neurological deficits.

Our research opens a new direction to the genetic landscape of CCM and uncovers clues to the correlation between MAP3K3 c.1323C>G gene mutation and type II CCM. The design of the computational method, or decision-tree model takes us a step closer to non-invasive diagnosis of CCM cause, and we hope the discovery could help pave way for candidate drug target and therapy development, bringing benefits to patients in the near future."

Prof. Wang Jiguang, Assistant Professor, HKUST's Division of Life Science and Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering

The findings were recently published in The American Journal of Human Genetics.

Source:

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Journal reference:

Weng, J., et al. (2021) Somatic MAP3K3 mutation defines a subclass of cerebral cavernous malformation. The American Journal of Human Genetics. doi.org/10.1016/j.ajhg.2021.04.005.

Posted in: Genomics | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study aims to improve early screening for adverse childhood experiences by using precision medicine
Study provides the most comprehensive look yet on COVID-19 hospital mortality
New study finds a stark decrease in the number of abdominal surgeries among older adults
Learning health system approach can help reduce the risk of hospital-acquired pressure injuries
‘Better than the hospital’: Pandemic boosts care for serious illnesses at home
Virtual care spreads in Missouri health system, home to ‘hospital without beds’
UB pharmacy researcher to design real-time algorithm to reduce hospital readmission rates for COPD patients
Is your living room the future of hospital care?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Healthcare workers were three times more likely to get infected by COVID-19, shows study