‘An Arm and a Leg’: When your insurance company says no, how to ask for a yes

Jeannine Cain started her career dealing with insurance companies for various medical offices. Later she worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield, and now she is a health care data consultant. She really knows how things operate behind the scenes.

When her son got a jumbo-size medical bill, she put her knowledge to work — and wrote an appeal letter. Now she's sharing that knowledge — and the letter — with us.

Go here to see Cain's letter with notes about the details she was careful to include.

Here's a transcript of this episode.

"An Arm and a Leg" is a co-production of Kaiser Health News and Public Road Productions.

Kaiser Health News

