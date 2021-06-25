Olympus Wins a 2021 Edison Award for Automated Cell Culture System

Winners are chosen by fellow trailblazers and inventors around the world

WALTHAM, Mass., (June 24, 2021)—Olympus is proud to announce its OLYMPUS Provi™ CM20 incubation monitoring system won a Bronze Edison Award in the Cellular Research and Disease Prevention category for its innovative design that automates the cell culture workflow. Named after prolific inventor Thomas A. Edison, an Edison Award is one of the most prestigious accolades honoring excellence in new product development, design and innovation.

Automated Cell Culture Workflow

The traditional cell culture workflow requires users to check cell conditions—including cell morphology, confluency and count—by removing samples from the incubator and observing them under a microscope every two to three days. This time-consuming, qualitative process leads to increased workloads, higher costs and cell quality results that vary depending on the user.

The CM20 monitor offers a more accurate, cost-effective and streamlined cell culture workflow by providing quantitative data remotely. Just place the head and cell cultures in the incubator, and the system will periodically scan it to count cells and determine confluency. Data is wirelessly communicated to a PC or tablet, so users can monitor cultures without entering the cleanroom and acquire consistent results throughout the lab.

The Future of Cell Culture

Cell culture is growing in importance with the advancement of cell therapy through gene editing technology and stem cell studies. The award-winning CM20 monitor contributes to a stable and quantitative cell culture process to support emerging research and science.

“We are honored to be recognized for the breakthrough technology of the CM20 incubation monitoring system and the value it brings to the cell culture market,” said Lee Wagstaff, Vice President of Life Science Sales and Marketing at Olympus Corporation of the Americas. “I look forward to seeing its impact on cell culture as the industry enters a new era of innovation, scientific discoveries and productivity.”

For more information about the CM20 incubation monitoring system, visit www.Olympus-LifeScience.com/Cell_Culture_Solution/CM20. To learn more about the Edison Awards and past winners, visit www.EdisonAwards.com.