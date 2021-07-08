Nikalyte Announces New Partnership with Life Science Group Calibre Scientific

Nanoparticle deposition specialists, Nikalyte Ltd announced that the company has signed a partnership agreement with global life sciences group Calibre Scientific. Founded over 40 years ago as Stone Calibre the Calibre Scientific group now represents a diverse range of niche life science companies across 100 countries.

Calibre companies supply reagents, tools, instruments and other consumables to the lab research and biopharmaceutical communities. The agreement will see Calibre Scientific offer the Nikalyte NL50 benchtop nanoparticle system and the exciting new Nikalyte SERS substrate to customers worldwide through the established Calibre Global network.  

Figure 1: SERS substrates

Image Credit: Nikalyte Ltd

The Nikalyte team has over 20 years’ experience in nanoparticle deposition technology. In 2020 they launched the NL50 benchtop nanoparticle deposition system which generates ultra-pure nanoparticles at the touch of a button. Designed with ease of use in mind the NL50 is the perfect nanotechnology tool for the life science researcher developing applications such as bio seniors, bio-imaging, drug delivery and lateral flow assays. Since its launch the NL50 has generated interest from Nanotechnology labs around the world.

​​​​​​​Figure 2: NL50 nanoparticle deposition system

Image Credit: Nikalyte Ltd​​​​​​​

The recently launched gold nanoparticle SERS substrate is an exciting addition to the Nikalyte product portfolio. The Nikalyte SERS substrates utilize ultra-pure gold nanoparticles to offer high sensitivity and high specificity for Raman spectroscopy. Nikalyte SERS substrates provide up to 1000 times enhancement in Raman signal for detection of a wide range of analytes and are suitable for lab or field use. Common applications of SERS include narcotics detection, food safety, biological sensors and pharmaceuticals.

Dr Vicky Broadley, Nikalyte Sales and Marketing director, commented,  ‘We are very happy to be working with Calibre Scientific due to their unique positioning as leading global provider of life science products and services and their trusted reputation within the life sciences community.’

 

