Curia to expand U.S. commercial manufacturing capability

Curia, formerly AMRI, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today announced plans to expand its commercial manufacturing capacity at its Rensselaer, New York facility. The increased capability to flexibly manufacture complex Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) will further strengthen Curia’s ability to partner with customers, meeting small-scale to large-volume requirements with reliable delivery.

Image Credit: Curia

Curia is investing more than $35 million in these state-of-the-art expanded manufacturing and product-handling solutions for complex small molecules. The expansion will include new vessel capacities that more than double the site’s batch-size scaling and product output. It will allow for the introduction of a variety of new products and enable Curia to meet growing demand for high potency API manufacturing.

The expansion will generate new technical jobs in Rensselaer. Consistent with Curia’s commitment to environmental stewardship, the expansion plans include optimization of energy usage and enhanced environmental standards as integral elements.

Our Rensselaer team’s history of excellence in delivering U.S.-based complex manufacturing solutions that enable our customers to provide vital treatments to patients is resulting in increasing demand. Some of the life-saving products produced at Rensselaer are highly complex, including critical oncology therapeutics and novel treatments addressing unmet medical needs. The engineering and technology advances we have designed for the site will enhance our flexibility, efficiency and scale, allowing us to meet our customers’ current and future complex manufacturing needs.” John Ratliff, Chairman and CEO, Curia

Curia’s Rensselaer facility has provided high-quality APIs to global pharmaceutical companies for more than 100 years. The site currently produces APIs to meet the development and commercial needs of more than 50 products. It was the first facility in the industry to be designated “Industry Leader” as part of its re-certification under the independent SafeBridge® program for “Potent Compound Safety Certification” in 2020.

The expansion is expected to be completed within 18 months, adding to Curia’s existing breadth of API manufacturing facilities in the U.S., France, Spain, Italy and India, each supporting flexible manufacturing solutions for orders ranging from grams to metric tons, to provide seamless support to customers along the R&D and manufacturing continuum.