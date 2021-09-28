Highly Reproducible & Efficient Phospholipid Removal

Porvair Sciences has introduced a new and improved version of its Microlute® PLR phospholipid removal microplate designed to enhance the flow of samples through a proprietary filter to maximise the recovery of analytes with unmatched reproducibility.

Benefiting from the naturally hydrophobic PFTE filter - the new second generation Microlute® PLR plate can be manufactured faster and more reproducibly than ever before.

Krzystof Kielmann, Product Manager at Porvair Sciences commented "Our Microlute® PLR beneficially combines our market-leading expertise of filter/porous plastic manufacturing and microplate manufacturing. Unlike traditional loose-filled products, the solid interconnected network of evenly distributed pores in a Microlute® PLR plate allow biological fluids to flow smoothly and consistently throughout the filter. As a result, the Microlute® PLR is able to efficiently remove a wide range of phospholipids from plasma and serum samples and increase the sensitivity and integrity of your UHPLC/HPLC methods".

She added "Our tests show that the new plate offers greater than 99% removal with high levels of recovery and reproducibility for a wide range of acidic, basic or neutral analytes. Lab scientists will benefit from the easy-to-use Microlute® PLR protocol, enabling them to reliably and reproducibly remove phospholipids and recover analytes first time and every time. High-throughput studies will benefit from the reproducible, high performing sample preparation workflow of the Microlute® PLR".

