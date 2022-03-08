Flow Eighteen38 receives €5 million EUR (c.$5.58 million USD) to expand production and biophysical capabilities

New investment from parent company FairJourney Biologics S.A. will enable development of new fit-for-purpose facilities, doubling protein purification capacity

Supports expansion of Flow Eighteen38 services to include pre-CMC (chemistry, manufacturing, and controls) stages, for faster and successful biotherapeutics development

Porto, Portugal, – 08 March 2022: Flow Eighteen38, a protein sciences division created to facilitate and accelerate antibody characterization and protein purification projects, today announced a €5 million EUR (c.$5.58 million USD) investment into its protein production and biophysical characterization capabilities and services from its parent company, FairJourney Biologics S.A. (FJB), leaders in the discovery and optimization of antibodies.

The investment will be used to develop a dedicated, fit-for-purpose laboratory, designed to host a range of new and bespoke, state-of-the-art equipment to double protein purification capacity. The new facilities will accommodate over 15 high-end Fast Protein Liquid Chromatography systems (ÄKTAs), all individually optimized to scale-up custom production as well as support unique partner requirements and fast track standard productions.

The investment will also streamline Quality Control with the purchase of high throughput, high precision equipment, including the LabChip® GX Touch™ for CE-SDS, the Thermo Scientific Vanquish UHPLC, the FDA-licensed Endosafe nexgen-MCS for endotoxin testing and two BioAccord™ LC-MS Systems for biopharmaceuticals analysis. Additionally, the funding will drive further recruitment to service the increased demand for production and characterization services, as well as Flow Eighteen38’s cold storage and logistics solutions, and continued supply of quality antibody reagents that comply with new EU recommendations.

António Parada, CEO of FairJourney Biologics commented:

This investment is further commitment to our partners to ensure we remain on the cutting-edge of protein production and biophysical solutions and to continue to deliver quality results our diverse portfolio of partners have come to know and expect.”

Teresa Barata, Head of Protein Science Division at Flow Eighteen38 commented: