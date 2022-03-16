Roche launched world's first COVID-19 PCR test two years ago

In the two years since it launched the world's first commercially available COVID-19 PCR test, Roche Diagnostics UK and Ireland has distributed ten million tests from its base in West Sussex.

Scientists at Roche Diagnostics were amongst the first to analyze the genetic sequence of the virus and on 13 March 2020, the test for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) was made available in markets accepting the CE mark, including the UK. The test was then rolled out to the frontline NHS in just three weeks at unprecedented pace. Roche Diagnostics has since developed more than 20 diagnostic tests for COVID-19 to support the response to the pandemic.

Roche Diagnostics UK, headquartered in Burgess Hill, has been at the center of the UK's pandemic response since March 2020. The team worked closely with the NHS, Public Health England and UK Government to coordinate the distribution of COVID-19 PCR tests to NHS laboratories throughout the UK, as well as the movement and installation of the testing platforms on which they are run.