Sino Biological and Ainnocence Partner to Offer Next-Generation Antibody Development CRO Services

Beijing, China – March 22, 2022 — Sino Biological, Inc. (“Sino Biological” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange subsidiary ChiNext (SZSE: 301047), which provides biological research reagents and related technical contract research services, is pleased to announce a CRO services partnership with Ainnocence, Inc. of San Jose, California.

Under the terms of this partnership, Sino Biological will add Ainnocence’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence-based prediction technology to its current antibody development CRO services offering. The AI-based platform enables fast, efficient, and accurate prediction of antibody-antigen interaction, including binding affinity assessment. This empowers Ainnocence, using computer-based algorithms, to accurately design antibodies to be developed and manufactured by Sino Biological for clients worldwide.  Financial terms were not disclosed.

Dr. Rob Burgess, Sino Biological’s Chief Business Officer, stated “The addition of Ainnocence’s AI-based antibody-antigen binding prediction technology will enable Sino Biological to further enhance its antibody development CRO services offering, thus saving customers precious development time and ensuring antibody-antigen binding affinities that meet their strict demands. We look forward to working with the Ainnocence team to offer next-generation antibody design and development services.”

“I’m confident that our partnership with Sino Biological will catalyze Ainnocence’s Biologics AI design applications in the biotech industry, and ultimately accelerate clinical translation of cutting-edge medical technologies.” stated Dr. Lurong Pan, Ainnocence CEO.

About Sino Biological:

Sino Biological is an international reagent supplier and service provider. The company specializes in recombinant protein production and antibody development. All of Sino Biological's products are independently developed and produced, including recombinant proteins, antibodies and cDNA clones. Sino Biological is the researchers' one-stop technical services shop for the advanced technology platforms they need to make advancements. In addition, Sino Biological offer pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms pre-clinical production technology services for hundreds of monoclonal antibody drug candidates.

About Ainnocence

Ainnocence is a next-generation biotech company with a fast, self-evolving AI drug design platform. The company’s third-generation AI system delivers lightening-fast virtual screening and multi-objective pharmacological profile optimization for small molecule, antibody and other complex therapeutic modalities. This platform provides a computational screening capacity of up to 10^10 protein sequences or chemical compounds within hours. The end results are a short list of candidates with very high wet lab hit rate, and a dramatically reduced discovery time and cost.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

www.sinobiological.com

