VectorBuilder to expand with $500 million ‘Gene Delivery Research and Manufacturing Campus

VectorBuilder Inc. – a global leader in gene delivery solutions – has announced the construction of a new R&D and manufacturing center in Guangzhou, China. The ‘Gene Delivery Research and Manufacturing Campus’ will significantly expand VectorBuilder’s R&D capabilities and its production capacity for both research-use and cGMP-grade gene delivery vectors, allowing the company to continue supporting groundbreaking research worldwide. The campus will include a state-of-the-art CDMO facility with 30 production suites, designed for cGMP manufacturing of plasmids, mRNA, AAV, lentivirus, cell lines, and other types of viral and non-viral vectors. It will also offer CRO services for vector optimization and functional validation, and non-GLP and GLP studies for vector biodistribution, ADME/PK/PD, and toxicology. Additionally, the campus will be home to a research institute dedicated to developing new gene delivery technologies that improve upon current tools in terms of targeting efficiency, payload, safety, and manufacturing cost, to meet the demand in clinical applications such as gene therapy, vector-based vaccines, and virus-based cancer therapeutics. The research institute will also carry out educational activities aimed at training scientists and engineers in the rapidly expanding gene delivery field. Construction is expected to cost 500 million USD and will be split into two phases over the next four years. There will be approximately 100,000 m2 (~1,100,000 sf) of floor space capable of housing over 2,000 staff members. This project is part of a global expansion by VectorBuilder, with additional R&D and manufacturing sites planned in the US, Europe and Japan.

Dr. Bruce Lahn, Chief Scientist at VectorBuilder, commented:

Modern biology is largely built on gene delivery technologies, but until recently, such technologies are mostly limited to research use. With the recent advancement of genetic medicine, gene vectors are now rapidly moving into clinical use, including CAR-T, gene therapy, mRNA vaccines and oncolytic viruses. Some experts predict that in 10 to 20 years, vector-based drugs will become the third pillar of medicine, after small-molecule drugs and protein-based biologics. We are therefore expanding our R&D capabilities, as well as our manufacturing capacity, to continue leading the way in the development of innovative gene delivery technologies that will make research more efficient, and genetic medicine more effective and affordable.”

For more information, visit vectorbuilder.com.

About VectorBuilder Inc

VectorBuilder revolutionizes gene delivery. As a trusted partner in thousands of labs and biotech/pharma companies around the world, VectorBuilder is a one-stop shop for design, development and optimization of gene delivery solutions from basic research to clinical applications. Its proprietary Vector Design Studio is a transformative innovation that allows researchers to design and order custom vectors online, freeing them from the tedious work of cloning and packaging vectors in the lab. The global company boasts high-throughput vector production capacity, vast vector and component inventories, one-on-one CRO solutions and state-of-the-art CDMO facilities. With leading R&D and manufacturing capabilities, the VectorBuilder team sweats the details of gene delivery tools so life scientists can focus on publishable discoveries. Learn more at VectorBuilder.com.