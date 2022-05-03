DeNovix receives customer service company of the year award

DeNovix Inc, a developer and manufacturer of instrumentation and assays for the life sciences, has been awarded the prestigious Customer Service Company of the Year at the SelectScience Scientists’ Choice Awards for Life Science. The presentation was made at a ceremony held during the recent AACR (American Society for Cancer Research) meeting in New Orleans.  

This award marks the second time DeNovix has topped the rankings for global life science companies and is awarded in recognition of DeNovix consistently receiving the highest level of satisfaction for after sales support through customer reviews.

It is a real honor to receive an award that reflects the positive experience of thousands of scientists around the world who use our products. Our instruments are a key part of many laboratory workflows and as scientists, we understand the importance of receiving quick and thorough support.” 

Kevin Kelley, DeNovix Business Director

