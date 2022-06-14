ANALYTICA 2022

Visit us at Analytica in Munich, June 21-24, booth A2.506A

Analytica is the world's leading marketplace for products and services along the entire value chain for modern laboratory processes. It is where the industry's key players and decision-makers meet.

In 2020 we were hopeful to meet you in Munich but reality changed our plans and in the end it was a virtual meeting.

In 2022 we look forward to welcoming you in hall A2, booth 506A and demonstrate real-time trace gas analysis.

We'll bring a PTR-TOF and analyze the air on the show floor in Munich, June 21-24. Come to our booth A2.506A and experience a real-time trace VOC monitoring live demo.

Join us!

IONICON Analytica virtual Standvideo
