New IONICON corporate, product & technologies brochure

Welcome to Our World of Real-Time Trace Gas & Aerosol Analysis

We proudly present our new corporate overview brochure. It will take you from an introduction to the business, our main products & services, to the core technology of our solutions: genuine PTR-MS with TRU-E/N and patented ion-chemistry quality for real-time trace VOC analysis.

Learn about our quality promises, USPs of our products and accept our invitation to get in touch. Let us solve your analytical challenge!

Also, do not hesitate to contact us for a demo analysis of your samples in our lab and to experience yourself the many advantages of our real-time direct VOC and organic particle monitoring instruments.

IONICON Analytik GmbH

Posted in: Biochemistry

