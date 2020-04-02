COVID-19: IONICONs are teleworking and continuing to support you

We are monitoring Innsbruck’s air for changes due to Austria’s “shutdown”

Production continues during COVID-19 outbreak – behind closed doors

IONICON reacted quickly to help containing the Corona virus spread. From day one after the Austrian government has ordered a de facto shutdown including restrictions on the movement of people, most IONICONs work from home to keep our renowned customer support available to you on a real-time basis.

We are currently taking all required and recommended precautions and continue our production processes with limited and specially briefed staff.

Witnessing the shutdown and aiming to document its impact on the environment, we have started analyzing Innsbruck’s air with a CHARON PTR-TOF 6000 X2.

So does the University of Innsbruck, deploying the same type of analyzer at their site. Our goal is to quantify the effects of the shutdown on traffic emissions and the urban air quality.

Stay healthy and take care!