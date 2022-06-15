Synexa Life Sciences Opens New Rockville Laboratory Site in North America

Synexa Life Sciences recently opened new lab facilities in Rockville, Maryland (US) to work closely with US clients and provide a more extensive range of solutions, including Synexa’s industry-leading specialist flow cytometry services.

Image Credit: Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

Synexa’s new US lab is co-located at Inotiv’s Rockville site, providing both companies the opportunity to collaborate and deliver a seamless biomarker and bioanalysis workflow; from the preclinical and translational phases, through to the clinical phases.

Watch the video below to hear about Synexa’s Rockville site and partnership with Inotiv