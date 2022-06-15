Syrinx Bioanalytics Acquired by Synexa Life Sciences to Expand Scope of Bioanalysis

Synexa Life Sciences BV, a global leader in specialist biomarker and bioanalysis research services, has today announced that it has acquired Syrinx Bioanalytics, a bioanalytical CRO based in Turku, Finland.

The move is part of Synexa’s ongoing ‘buy and build’ growth strategy, aimed at building the global market leader in specialist biomarker and bioanalytical services. The two companies’ service offerings are very complementary, allowing the combined group to offer clients a broader range of services, deeper scientific expertise, a wider set of analytical platforms, greater capacity, and an expanded geographical footprint.

Syrinx is particularly strong in PK/immunogenicity bioanalysis, while Synexa’s core strengths lie in its broad portfolio of specialist biomarker and bioanalytical assays, spanning DNA, RNA, protein, cell, and tissue capabilities.

Synexa is growing rapidly and has almost doubled in size over the last two years. Today is a significant milestone as we continue to deliver on our buy and build strategy with the aim of building a global leader in specialist biomarker and bioanalytical services. I am excited to welcome the Syrinx leaders and co-founders, Dr. Sari Liitti and Dr. Timo Piironen, to our leadership group and look forward to working with them to integrate our organisations smoothly over the coming months. Emile Lens, CEO of Synexa Life Sciences

The combined group offers deep expertise in biomarker and bioanalytical strategy, assay development and validation, and clinical execution across all phases to provide valuable insights on new drug performance to clients in the pharma, biotech, and biosimilar sectors. The Finnish lab further extends Synexa’s global lab network, adding to existing labs in Berlin, London, Cape Town, and the company’s newly established facility in Rockville, Maryland.

Both companies operate to the highest scientific, quality, regulatory, and client service standards – adding to Synexa’s network-wide GCLP accreditation, the Syrinx lab brings GLP, GCP, and GMP accreditation and certified radiopharmaceutical laboratory status. .

Paul O’Riordan, Chairman of Synexa Life Sciences, commented: “We are delighted to welcome the Syrinx team to the Synexa group and are excited by the opportunities this will bring for our staff and other stakeholders. In particular, we expect the expansion of our scientific capabilities and capacity to have a very positive impact for our biopharma clients, many of whom are developing advanced therapies in the areas such as immunology, immuno-oncology, infectious diseases and targeted radiobiologicals.”

“Synexa and Syrinx are very similar companies in philosophy: they both have laboratory services based on strong scientific expertise and close relationships with customers. The companies complement each other very well, with virtually no overlapping functions. Syrinx’s services can now be offered to a larger customer base through Synexa; and reciprocally, we are able to offer Synexa’s services to our existing customers. New opportunities will open up for the personnel in the international environment, and we expect that operations in Turku will grow significantly in the next few years” stated Dr. Sari Liitti, CEO of Syrinx Bioanalytics.