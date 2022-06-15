Synexa Life Sciences Strengthens its Executive Team for Further Growth

Synexa Life Sciences BV, a global leader in specialist biomarker and bioanalysis research services, announces its plans for growth and the strengthening of its executive team.

Image Credit: hxdbzxy/Shutterstock.com

Since 2019, Synexa has been actively pursuing a ‘buy and build’ growth strategy, backed by Gilde Healthcare, a leading European healthcare investor. Over the last two years, Synexa has been growing rapidly and almost doubled in size. Today Synexa unveils its plans for growth over the next three to five years, which comprise the following ambitions:

Become the global market leader in specialist biomarker and bioanalytical services.

global market leader in specialist biomarker and bioanalytical services. Recognized by clients in the pharma, biotech, and biosimilar sectors as the preferred partner of choice for specialist biomarker and bioanalytical services and assays; spanning DNA, RNA, protein, cell and tissue capabilities.

for specialist biomarker and bioanalytical services and assays; spanning DNA, RNA, protein, cell and tissue capabilities. Acknowledged for market-leading scientific expertise and insights in new drug performance, which span across all stages of therapeutic development, particularly in the field of immunology, immuno-oncology and infectious diseases.

in new drug performance, which span across all stages of therapeutic development, particularly in the field of immunology, immuno-oncology and infectious diseases. Establish a network of over ten specialist laboratories in the United States, Europe, MEA, and Asia, that are GCLP, GLP, GCP, and/or GMP accredited and have a coordinated service offering across sites, with capacity availability at relatively short notice.

of over ten in the United States, Europe, MEA, and Asia, that are GCLP, GLP, GCP, and/or GMP accredited and have a coordinated service offering across sites, with capacity availability at relatively short notice. Known by scientists around the world as a world-class employer, at the forefront of scientific challenges, with top-of-the-class scientists that have deep expertise in biomarker and bioanalytical strategy, assay development & validation, and clinical execution.

Over the coming years, Synexa aims to treble the size of the company by scaling its existing platforms, expanding geographically into new markets, and adding new specialist services via M&A ventures, such as acquisitions and partnerships with service providers that offer complementary services.

Against this background, Synexa has recently expanded its executive leadership team with Melanie Lucas and Nadia Borchards, who will take on the role of COO and CFO respectively. With decades of experience in the biomarker and bioanalytical sector, as well as a successful track record in M&A and life sciences buy and build strategies, Synexa’s full executive leadership now comprises a well-diversified team:

Emile Lens, CEO

Nadia Borchards, CFO

Justin Devine, CMO

Melanie Lucas, COO

Matti Kimberg, CSO

We see an ongoing trend of consolidation in the pharma sector. While big pharma companies are becoming increasingly reliable on large CROs, smaller specialists may face challenges to keep up with the pace of change. We believe that this creates the opportunity of building a mid-sized specialist service provider to become the market leader offering specialist scientific services on a global scale, without comprising on the level of customer responsiveness, scientific quality, insights and service orientation that you would expect from a specialist laboratory services provider. Emile Lens, Synexa’s CEO

Justin Devine, Synexa’s CMO said: 'The market for biomarker and bioanalytical services is growing at a phenomenal pace. We believe that specialist services in this field are a clear answer to the question of how to address the pace of change, the increasing complexities and the growing uncertainties that companies are facing while pushing for new drug development. Combining specialist scientific services and expertise under a single roof – on a global scale – will allow Synexa to offer integrated immunological insights that will be of key value to the success its customers.'