Higher levels of physical activity associated with reduced risk of cardiovascular events in adults with CKD

In this long-term study of 3,926 adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) recently published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases (AJKD), researchers found that individuals with higher levels of physical activity were less likely to experience an atherosclerotic event (e.g. heart attack, stroke, or peripheral arterial disease), new-onset heart failure, and death as compared to those with lower levels of physical activity.

In this long-term study of 3,926 adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD), researchers found that individuals with higher levels of physical activity were less likely to experience an atherosclerotic event (e.g. heart attack, stroke, or peripheral arterial disease), new-onset heart failure, and death as compared to those with lower levels of physical activity. In terms of effect size, the association between higher physical activity and lower risk for incident PAD was particularly striking.

In addtion, their finding of an inverse relationship between physical activity level and incident heart failure is noteworthy in view of the high prevalence and cost of heart failure in the CKD population.

Findings were similar for analyses evaluating adherence to guideline-recommended (>150 minutes/week) level of physical activity, and strengthen the evidence supporting current guideline recommendations. These findings reinforce the importance of incorporating counseling regarding physical activity into the routine clinical care of patients with CKD.

National Kidney Foundation

10.1053/j.ajkd.2022.05.007

