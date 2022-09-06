H.E.L Group strengthens leadership team to focus on new product development and enhanced customer support

H.E.L Group (H.E.L), a global developer and manufacturer of innovative laboratory tools for process optimisation, safety, and scale-up, today announced three key appointments to the Company’s senior leadership team. Alan Lockley and Edward Quinn join H.E.L as Director of Global Services and Director of Product Development respectively whilst Mark Appleton moves into the new role of Director of Research. The new appointments will drive business growth and value creation, accelerating an impactful new product pipeline and enhanced customer experience focused on post-sales support

Alan Lockley joins H.E.L from Anatune Ltd, where he was Managing Director and, during his 14-year tenure, held leadership and operational positions, including Chief Operating Officer and Service Manager. He has a proven track record of delivering effective service processes and driving operational and commercial performance. Alan holds a BSc in Biochemistry, a BSc in Business and Management, a PGDip in Toxicology, an MSc in Toxicology and an MBA in Business Administration.

Ed Quinn (PhD) is an experienced scientific and technical product development leader, with over 12 years of management experience. Prior to joining H.E.L, Ed was R&D Director, Lab Products for Techcomp Europe LTD, overseeing R&D activities within three business units. Previous roles include Head of Techcomp Research and Engineering Centre, Project Manager at AMRI Glasgow Ltd, and product specialist and product development roles at Avacta Group Plc. Ed holds an MSci in Forensic and Analytical Chemistry and a PhD in Analytical Spectroscopy, both from the University of Strathclyde.

Mark Appleton (PhD) has over 30 years’ experience at H.E.L, having joined the Company as a Development Manager and progressing to his most recent role as Director of Product Development, leading the design and development of the Company’s products and services. With Mark’s in-depth knowledge of H.E.L’s key markets, customers and core technologies, he will drive the innovation and product concept pipeline, which in turn will feed into the development and launch process for new products. Mark’s extensive experience at H.E.L will also support Alan and the service team to deliver enhanced customer service. Having completed a Natural Sciences at the University of Cambridge, Mark gained a PhD in Information Technology from Imperial College London.

Louise Madden, CEO at H.E.L Group, commented: We are delighted to welcome Alan, Ed and Mark into their new roles as we continue to build a strong and resilient leadership team of exceptional individuals. Alongside this, we have we have also strengthened our business with new Service Engineers and Software Developers to enable us to deliver a seamless, end-to-end service to customers. The new appointments bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that will drive our product pipeline and after-sales business, both key elements of our value creation plan.

Mark Appleton, Director of Research at H.E.L Group, commented: I am excited to be stepping into the role of Director of Research where my skills and experience can be harnessed in the development of new product concepts that will help our customers to unleash the full potential of their science. I look forward to working closely with Alan, Ed, and all my H.E.L colleagues so that we continue to innovate with a significant focus on customer support and experience.