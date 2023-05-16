H.E.L Group makes senior appointments as it continues to scale globally

H.E.L Group (H.E.L), a global developer and manufacturer of innovative laboratory tools for process optimization, safety, and scale-up, today announced three senior appointments: Hasan Hallaq PhD as European Sales Director, Victoria Ordsmith as Director of Marketing and Sarennah Longworth-Cook as Director of People. The new appointments will drive business growth and value creation as the Company continues to scale globally.

Hasan Hallaq PhD combines 10 years field- with 10 years lab-based experience gained in laboratory instrumentation, software and services for organizations serving the academic, pharmaceutical and biotech research communities. Most recently, Hasan held the position of Head of Research Services at UK Biocentre, the service arm of UK Biobank, and prior to that spent seven years as Senior Sales Specialist and National Automation Expert for Mettler Toledo, the multinational manufacturer of weighing and analytical instruments. As European Sales Director, Hasan will bring necessary insight and experience to engage H.E.L’s customer base and provide solutions that support leading-edge applications. Hasan has a PhD in Medicinal Chemistry from the University of Warwick and an MSc in Biological Sciences from the University of Essex as an MRC Scholarship.

Victoria Ordsmith joins H.E.L with over eight years’ experience in analytical scientific instrumentation gained at Microsaic Systems in technical and commercial roles. In her most recent role as Director of Marketing and Business Development, she was instrumental in the Company’s shift from a systems vendor to service-based organisation. With a track record in commercializing scientific instrumentation and effective marketing communications, Victoria will focus on supporting H.E.L’s commercial team in her new role as Director of Marketing. Victoria has a Masters in Chemistry from Edinburgh University and is part of Females in Mass Spectrometry (FeMS) mentoring group, as well as being a mentor through the Epoch mentoring initiative.

Sarennah Longworth-Cook is promoted to Director of People from her current position as H.E.L’s Training and Development Manager. The strategic HR role is newly created to support H.E.L’s corporate growth trajectory and will see Sarennah leading HR and people initiatives, whilst also championing EDIB (equality, diversity, inclusion and belonging). Sarennah gained a PhD and MSc from the University of Cambridge in Materials Science and Materials Modelling respectively.

Louise Madden, CEO at H.E.L Group, commented: As H.E.L continues to grow in size and global reach, I am delighted to welcome Hasan, Victoria and Sarennah into their new roles. The appointments bring a wealth of industry knowledge and commercial experience from instrument leaders such as Mettler Toledo and Microsiac Systems, whilst also giving us the opportunity to develop top talent from within the business.