H.E.L Group expands into new purpose-designed facilities

H.E.L Group (H.E.L), a global developer and manufacturer of innovative laboratory tools for process optimization, safety, and scale-up, today announced it will relocate its Greater London global headquarters from Borehamwood to Hemel Hempstead, over summer 2023. Overseen by interim Operational Director, Damian Slater, the move to new purpose-designed facilities supports the Company’s continued expansion and plans for future growth.

Located on the Centro Trading Estate, the 16,000 sq ft new site will house a large purpose-built development and customer application training lab, combined with flexible office and meeting spaces that have been designed with innovation, collaboration and the customer experience at the fore. Future proofing H.E.L’s business, the site has potential to accommodate up to at least 70% greater production capacity and the accompanying growth in staff. Future development of the site will enable further productivity growth.

H.E.L’s move to the new facilities follows a comprehensive refurbishment of the unit, delivered with sustainability in mind to transform its green credentials, achieving an EPC rating of A. Other features built in to increase the environmental and cost efficiency of the units include an electric VRF system for heating and cooling, LED lighting and electric vehicle charging points to encourage low carbon travel. Rooftop PV solar panels are projected to generate more than 60,000 kWh of solar energy and save 14 tCO2 per year.

Louise Madden, CEO at H.E.L Group, said: “We’re delighted to be making the Centro location our new home. The new building provides H.E.L with the space to meet our scale-up requirements for our growing business. It also provides the opportunity for us to have a world-class customer-centric facility to accelerate that growth. The environmental credentials of the facility and the refurbishment were a key factor in deciding to locate ourselves here, as they align strongly to our mission to create a Healthier, Sustainable, Safer world for everyone.”

Damian Slater, Interim Operational Director at H.E.L Group, said: “With the site fit-out on track, operationally we will start moving our people across from mid-July and will have the transition of staff, production and assets completed by the end of September, maintaining business continuity throughout. The space provides a flexible, modern environment to support the future growth of H.E.L’s business, and offers an attractive working location for our team and customers.”