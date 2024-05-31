H.E.L Group extends sales and support with appointment of specialist distributors

H.E.L Group (H.E.L), a global developer and manufacturer of innovative laboratory tools for process optimization, safety, and scale-up, today announced the extension of its global sales network with the appointment of two distributors: Paralab and ProAnalytics. The new application specific distributors increase H.E.L’s sales reach and improve access to technical and field application support for biotechnology and chemical synthesis customers in Europe and the US.

H.E.L’s range of BioXplorer bioreactors will be available in the US through ProAnalytics, a company dedicated to providing excellent process analytical technology (PAT) solutions to GMP, pilot plant, process development and R&D operations. The distributor will work alongside H.E.L’s existing direct sales hubs to deliver technical and field application support across the US. The BioXplorer systems are modular and highly configurable automated parallel bioreactors, enabling efficient and cost-effective development and optimization of bioprocesses.

Paralab, a distributor of scientific equipment for laboratory and industrial applications, will supply H.E.L’s BioXplorers and PolyBLOCK Compact Automated Parallel Synthesis Platform in Spain and Portugal, supporting customers in the biotechnology and chemical synthesis industries. Designed to maximize laboratory productivity, the PolyBLOCK is a flexible, compact automated parallel synthesis platform which facilitates development, optimization, and scale-up of chemical synthesis processes.

The introduction of the two application specific distributors enables us to extend our geographical reach in the life science sector, with both companies providing their specialist expertise to support our customers working in biotechnology and chemical synthesis. We look forward to working alongside the teams at Paralab and ProAnalytics to build our global sales network and deliver excellent customer care and support.” Louise Madden, CEO, H.E.L Group

Marcelo Luftman, President of ProAnalytics, said: “We are excited about our new collaboration with H.E.L Group and its renowned reputation for manufacturing high-quality mini parallel bioreactors. The addition of H.E.L’s BioXplorer bioreactors to ProAnalytics’ product portfolio further expands our ability to serve our clients’ needs with robust products and solutions to empower bioprocessing.”

João Carvalheira, Sales Director at Paralab, said: “We at Paralab are thrilled with our partnership with H.E.L Group as the exclusive distributor for Portugal and Spain. This collaboration is an extension of our strengths in synthesis, catalysis, biotechnology, and safety, and adds innovative solutions to our portfolio. Partnering with a renowned brand like H.E.L Group is a fantastic opportunity for us to enhance our strength and prestige, allowing us to provide our customers with the best and most comprehensive solutions. Paralab has a reputation for delivering high-quality products and excellent after-sales support, which is reinforced through this partnership”