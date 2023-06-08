H.E.L Group expands range of BioXplorer bioreactors to support bioprocess development

H.E.L Group (H.E.L), a global developer and manufacturer of innovative laboratory tools for process optimization, safety, and scale-up, today expanded its BioXplorer range with the introduction of two new automated parallel bioreactors: BioXplorer 400XL and BioXplorer 400P. The new systems will further enable the efficient and cost-effective development and optimization of bioprocesses.

Related Stories

The BioXplorer 400P is designed for use at pressures up to 10 bar, allowing for increased cell density and product yields. Optimized for syngas fermentation, the BioXplorer 400P combines easy to use software with modular hardware to give complete control of four high-pressure bioprocesses simultaneously. The BioXplorer 400 XL features 8 configurable bioreactors, which can be controlled independently or in parallel.

Its modular design allows accurate and precise additions of liquids and gases, controlled by up to four sets of peristaltic pumps and up to two sets of mass flow controllers respectively, with software enabling control of all eight bioprocesses at once. Both bioreactors are available for use with either magnetic or direct agitation, to support enhanced cell densities and product yield.

The full range of H.E.L bioreactor systems allow automated, parallel experimentation in sizes ranging from 5 mL to 5 L, with applications in research into gas fermentation and bio-production at a bench-scale. Ideal for small-scale process development and cell line/strain screening, the flexible and adaptable bioreactors are suitable for research, screening, and optimization investigations.

 “Our flexible bioreactor systems help our customers gain more knowledge about their bioprocesses earlier in their development and so make better decisions, resulting in bioprocess development which is faster and more productive. The introduction of the new BioXplorer 400P and BioXplorer 400XL further increases our automated parallel bioreactor offering, doubling volume capabilities with highly configurable and readily upgradable systems.”

Louise Madden, CEO at H.E.L Group

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    H.E.L Group. (2023, June 08). H.E.L Group expands range of BioXplorer bioreactors to support bioprocess development. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 08, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230608/HEL-Group-expands-range-of-BioXplorer-bioreactors-to-support-bioprocess-development.aspx.

  • MLA

    H.E.L Group. "H.E.L Group expands range of BioXplorer bioreactors to support bioprocess development". News-Medical. 08 June 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230608/HEL-Group-expands-range-of-BioXplorer-bioreactors-to-support-bioprocess-development.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    H.E.L Group. "H.E.L Group expands range of BioXplorer bioreactors to support bioprocess development". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230608/HEL-Group-expands-range-of-BioXplorer-bioreactors-to-support-bioprocess-development.aspx. (accessed June 08, 2023).

  • Harvard

    H.E.L Group. 2023. H.E.L Group expands range of BioXplorer bioreactors to support bioprocess development. News-Medical, viewed 08 June 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230608/HEL-Group-expands-range-of-BioXplorer-bioreactors-to-support-bioprocess-development.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from H.E.L Group

See all content from H.E.L Group