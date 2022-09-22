Vizient recognizes NYU Langone Health as No. 1 in quality and safety for inpatient, ambulatory care

NYU Langone Health has been recognized as No. 1 in quality and safety for inpatient and ambulatory care by Vizient, Inc. On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, NYU Langone accepted the Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Award for superior performance in patient care and the Ambulatory Quality and Accountability Award for excellence in outpatient care. Vizient is the nation's largest healthcare performance improvement organization, and it counts among its membership 97 percent of academic medical centers in the United States.

Outstanding quality and safety standards are the hallmarks of our institution, reflecting a culture dedicated to excellence and the best outcomes for our patients no matter where in our system they receive care. No other health system in the country has our aggregate of top quality and safety rankings from respected arbiters, including this most recent leadership designation from Vizient." Robert I. Grossman, MD, CEO, NYU Langone Health and Dean, NYU Grossman School of Medicine

Also of note, NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island each placed in the top 10 of the Birnbaum Quality Leadership ranking of specialized complex care medical centers.

The Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Award

The Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Award ranks NYU Langone as No. 1 out of 107 comprehensive academic medical centers for excellence in delivering high-quality inpatient care in 6 domains: safety, mortality, effectiveness, efficiency, patient-centeredness, and equity.

NYU Langone consistently ranks highly in the Quality Leadership Award, but this is the first time since 2015 that the hospital has ranked at the top for both this and the Ambulatory Quality and Accountability Award.

The Ambulatory Quality and Accountability Award

The Ambulatory Quality and Accountability Award from Vizient honors NYU Langone as the No. 1 physician practice out of 55 networks. NYU Langone has been ranked among the top performers in outpatient care every year since the award was created in 2015, in recognition of its excellence in delivering high-quality care in five key domains: access to care, quality, efficiency, continuum of care, and equity. NYU Langone's outpatient network is made up of more than 320 locations in the New York metropolitan area and in Florida.

"NYU Langone continues to expand the breadth and depth of our services so patients can access the highest-quality primary and specialty care in their own communities," says Andrew W. Brotman, MD, senior vice president and vice dean for clinical affairs and strategy, chief clinical officer at NYU Langone. "We are improving overall health by providing the best physicians and services in the communities we serve."

One system, one standard

The fully integrated NYU Langone Health hospital system has been recognized for its unparalleled quality and safety metrics by rating agencies across the board. U.S. News & World Report named NYU Langone the No. 1 hospital in New York and No. 3 in the nation. Earlier this year, NYU Grossman School of Medicine ranked No. 2 in the nation for research on the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report "Best Graduate Schools" list. The combination of the U.S. News & World Report rankings position NYU Langone as the top academic health system in the country devoted to patient care, education, and research.

NYU Langone has also earned an "A" top-safety rating from Leapfrog and a five-star Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rating for quality, safety, and patient experience. Most recently, NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn received Magnet® recognition for excellence in nursing by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Now all NYU Langone inpatient facilities have this prestigious designation, considered the gold standard for nursing.