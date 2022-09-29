Astrea Bioseparations introduces Nereus LentiHERO, a fit-for-purpose solution for lentiviral vector purification

Sep 29 2022Reviewed by Aimee Molineux

Astrea Bioseparations (“Astrea Bio”), a leading provider of novel purification and separation tools supporting the development of next-generation therapeutics, has announced today the commercial launch of its Nereus LentiHERO™ lentiviral vector (LVV) purification technology. Incorporating AstreAdept™, the Company’s proprietary nanofiber material, this novel solution addresses the challenges associated with purifying the large and fragile products used in cell and gene therapy.

We believe that AstreAdept will be a game-changer,” explained Astrea Bioseparations’ CEO Terry Pizzie.

Our approach was to rapidly develop and incorporate this material into the Nereus LentiHERO, a simple, fit-for-purpose device that radically transforms how lentivirus can be purified [in terms of speed, recovery, and efficiency].” He added, “This launch also sets the stage for a future where cutting-edge therapies can make it into the hands of patients faster and more affordably than ever.”

Despite the significant potential of LVV therapeutics, speed of development has been slow due to the lack of fit-for-purpose platforms, with users dependent on outdated and inefficient devices. To overcome these barriers, Astrea Bio is developing uniquely designed products that are easier to use than previous approaches.

"High yield, combined with rapid purification are now possible by utilizing AstreAdept,” explained Mr. Pizzie.

AstreAdept is a proprietary bioseparations material that utilizes cutting-edge nanofiber technology which enables biologics manufacturers to reduce process times, increase process efficiency, reduce buffer consumption, and consequently improve waste treatment costs. As a result, greener, faster, and more cost-effective bioprocessing workflows are possible.

Related Stories

Astrea Bio has been developing purification and separation technologies for more than 30 years, with several products used to manufacture FDA approved treatments. Nereus LentiHERO represents the first tool in the Company’s rapidly expanding toolbox of next-generation fit-for-purpose solutions for cell and gene therapy development and manufacturing.

For further information about Astrea Bioseparations, please visit: https://www.astreabioseparations.com/

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Miscellaneous News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research reveals how cancer-causing gene influences genetic variability in prostate cancer
Human gene variant in ADHD, autism exposes sex-dependence of neuronal signaling mechanisms
Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals dynamic immune landscape during the early stages of bubonic plague
Newly discovered gene marker may lead to a precision treatment for pancreatic cancer
Common genetic variants of APOE associated with COVID mortality
High-fat diets drive the production of inflammatory immune cells in the bone marrow of mice
Scientists create new tool to identify genomic safe harbor sites in specific tissues
Novel CRISPR-based method benefits further cancer studies

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Study identifies a promising target for polycystic kidney disease treatment