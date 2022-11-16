Bruker announces agreement to acquire Neurescence Inc., bolstering neuroscience research portfolio

Bruker Corporation today announced the signing of the definitive agreement to purchase 100% of the shares of Neurescence Inc., an innovative provider of ultralight fiber-bundle Multiscopes™ for simultaneous multi-region, optical functional neuroimaging. Neurescence’s flagship product Chromatone™ moves illumination and detection hardware off the animal head. This enables simultaneous imaging and stimulation of three sub-types of neurons in up to four regions for flexible investigation of the central nervous system with single-neuron resolution in naturalistic behavior. This platform creates strong synergies with Bruker’s existing Ultima multiphoton solutions and newly acquired Inscopix head-mounted miniscopes. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Our differentiated system provides a viable means of performing multi-region-of-interest investigation with minimal weight impact to subject animals. Now, with Bruker, we can greatly increase the worldwide reach of this technology to enable researchers to gain deeper knowledge of neural network functions.” Dr. Yasaman Soudagar, Co-Founder and CEO, Neurescence

“Along with our recent addition of Inscopix, this acquisition bolsters Bruker’s position as the leading provider of freely behaving animal imaging and photostimulation,” added Dr. Mark R. Munch, Bruker NANO Group President. “Neurescence’s extremely flexible and light-weight fiber-bundle Multiscope™ with off-animal approach has great potential to address diversified research needs and future trends, opening the door to advanced imaging modalities.”