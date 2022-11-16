Bruker announces agreement to acquire Neurescence Inc., bolstering neuroscience research portfolio

Bruker Corporation today announced the signing of the definitive agreement to purchase 100% of the shares of Neurescence Inc., an innovative provider of ultralight fiber-bundle Multiscopes for simultaneous multi-region, optical functional neuroimaging. Neurescence’s flagship product Chromatone moves illumination and detection hardware off the animal head. This enables simultaneous imaging and stimulation of three sub-types of neurons in up to four regions for flexible investigation of the central nervous system with single-neuron resolution in naturalistic behavior. This platform creates strong synergies with Bruker’s existing Ultima multiphoton solutions and newly acquired Inscopix head-mounted miniscopes. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Our differentiated system provides a viable means of performing multi-region-of-interest investigation with minimal weight impact to subject animals. Now, with Bruker, we can greatly increase the worldwide reach of this technology to enable researchers to gain deeper knowledge of neural network functions.”

Dr. Yasaman Soudagar, Co-Founder and CEO, Neurescence

“Along with our recent addition of Inscopix, this acquisition bolsters Bruker’s position as the leading provider of freely behaving animal imaging and photostimulation,” added Dr. Mark R. Munch, Bruker NANO Group President. “Neurescence’s extremely flexible and light-weight fiber-bundle Multiscope with off-animal approach has great potential to address diversified research needs and future trends, opening the door to advanced imaging modalities.”

Source:

Bruker Corporation

Posted in: Medical Science News | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bruker Nano Surfaces. (2022, November 16). Bruker announces agreement to acquire Neurescence Inc., bolstering neuroscience research portfolio. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 16, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221116/Bruker-announces-agreement-to-acquire-Neurescence-Inc-bolstering-neuroscience-research-portfolio.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bruker Nano Surfaces. "Bruker announces agreement to acquire Neurescence Inc., bolstering neuroscience research portfolio". News-Medical. 16 November 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221116/Bruker-announces-agreement-to-acquire-Neurescence-Inc-bolstering-neuroscience-research-portfolio.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bruker Nano Surfaces. "Bruker announces agreement to acquire Neurescence Inc., bolstering neuroscience research portfolio". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221116/Bruker-announces-agreement-to-acquire-Neurescence-Inc-bolstering-neuroscience-research-portfolio.aspx. (accessed November 16, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Bruker Nano Surfaces. 2022. Bruker announces agreement to acquire Neurescence Inc., bolstering neuroscience research portfolio. News-Medical, viewed 16 November 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221116/Bruker-announces-agreement-to-acquire-Neurescence-Inc-bolstering-neuroscience-research-portfolio.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Canopy Biosciences develops spatial proteomics assay for COVID-19
Bruker introduces fast BioAFM for automated mechanobiology
Canopy Biosciences launches the first of a series of targeted assay kits for ChipCytometry
University of Pittsburgh invests in Canopy Biosciences’ ChipCytometry instrument for spatial biology
Canopy Biosciences introduces high-plex spatial biology assay for quantitative immune cell profiling
Bruker: Launches portable MOBILE-IR II spectrometer
Bruker introduces Ultima Investigator Plus — Multiphoton microscope for tissue imaging
Canopy Biosciences launches next-generation ChipCytometry™ instrument for spatial biology with sub-cellular resolution

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from Bruker Nano Surfaces

See all content from Bruker Nano Surfaces
You might also like...
Bruker light-sheet microscopes at major comprehensive cancer center