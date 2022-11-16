Bruker announces acquisition of inscopix for neuroscience research

Bruker Corporation today announced the acquisition of Inscopix, Inc., a neuroscience pioneer and market leader of miniaturized microscopes, known as miniscopes, for freely moving animal brain imaging. Since its founding in 2011, Inscopix's flagship miniscope systems have been deployed in over 600 research institutions and biopharma companies worldwide, empowering breakthroughs in fundamental neuroscience research and advancing the understanding of mechanisms in neurological disorders. This acquisition enhances Bruker’s strong reputation as a technology leader for in-vivo brain functional imaging with Ultima multiphoton microscopes at the cellular level and preclinical MRI systems at the organismal level.

We are very proud of how far Inscopix has come in 10 years. We’ve built an end-to-end ecosystem for neuroscience research, from reagents and streamlined workflow solutions to a full analysis pipeline. This acquisition will accelerate our mission of enabling a better understanding of the neural circuitry underpinning brain function and behavior, and to assist the development of new and better neurotherapeutics by our biopharma partners. As part of Bruker, we can take the next step in technology and new platform development for both academic and pharma customers.”

Dr. Kunal Ghosh, Founder, CEO, Inscopix

“Inscopix has created the head-mounted live-animal microscopy segment as a pioneer in enabling neuroscience research. Adding these products and services to our leading position in multiphoton microscopy allows an even greater level of coordination for scientific advancement,” added Dr. Mark R. Munch, Bruker NANO Group President. “With our high-resolution multiphoton microscopy and Inscopix’s free-moving head-mounted imaging, we can now offer a broad range of capabilities for exploring neural network function in animals. We look forward to seeing these synergies enable innovative academic and preclinical research.”

Inscopix revenue in FY 2022 is anticipated to be approximately $20-25 million. Bruker expects Inscopix to continue to grow revenues with double digit annual growth rates. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

