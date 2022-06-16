Bruker introduces enhanced 3D holographic stimulation for optogenetics on its Ultima 2Pplus multiphoton microscope

Bruker Corporation today announced the release of the NeuraLight 3D Ultra™ module to support advanced neuroscience and optogenetics research applications on Bruker’s Ultima multiphoton microscopes. NeuraLight 3D Ultra provides revolutionary 3D holographic photostimulation, specifically optimized for functional and large-scale studies of neural networks and brain computation.

NeuraLight 3D Ultra. Image Credit: Bruker Nano Surfaces

Building upon Bruker’s proprietary spatial light modulator (SLM) technology, the NeuraLight 3D Ultra module utilizes a new, larger liquid crystal chip that unlocks access to a larger field of view, improved targeting precision, and a market-leading speed of 600 hologram frames per second. Paired with the imaging capabilities of the Ultima 2Pplus microscope, it uniquely allows researchers to study mechanisms of behavior, perception, and disease at a larger scale and on a time scale that is reflective of the underlying biology.

The system is performing very well in our laboratory, and we’re excited about the NeuraLight 3D Ultra’s speed, field of view, and resolution, which will enable us to perform all-optical interrogation experiments with greater fidelity and precision. The new format SLM and associated optical relays offer a better tradeoff between field of view and resolution that will be advantageous to addressing larger numbers of cells with improved accuracy. Additionally, the very fast update speed of the system will make it possible to activate sequences of cells at a high rate.” Dr. Adam Packer, Wellcome Trust Sir Henry Dale Fellow, University of Oxford.

We are pleased to continue to develop innovative instrumentation in close collaboration with leaders in neuroscience research. With its largest in‑class field of view in fast resonant mode, the Ultima 2Pplus microscope equipped with NeuraLight 3D Ultra is an optimized solution for all-optical interrogations of the brain.” Xiaomei Li, Ph.D., Vice President and General Manager, Bruker’s Fluorescence Microscopy Business.

About NeuraLight 3D Ultra

The NeuraLight 3D Ultra is a module that strengthens and diversifies the functionality of Bruker’s Ultima multiphoton microscopes. These pioneering imaging systems have a proven track record of facilitating complex research in neuroscience and were first to enable simultaneous imaging and photostimulation of biological samples. NeuraLight 3D Ultra easily couples to one of the optical ports of the Ultima microscope to allow for independent imaging and simultaneous multicellular photostimulation. Comprehensive software enables user-friendly selection of targets in three dimensions with well‑defined timing. The NeuraLight 3D Ultra module is available as an option for all new Ultima 2Pplus multiphoton microscopes and as an upgrade for selected models of microscopes produced since 2006. Ultima multiphoton systems equipped with NeuraLight 3D Ultra and paired with Bruker’s electrotunable lens option provide complete solutions for all-optical reading and writing of neuronal activity.