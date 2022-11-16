Bruker: Launches portable MOBILE-IR II spectrometer

Bruker Optics announces the launch of the MOBILE-IR II - a portable, battery-powered Fourier Transform Infrared (FT-IR) spectrometer that delivers the high spectral performance of a laboratory benchtop system. This powerful mobile spectrometer will enable users worldwide to bring routine and advanced FT-IR applications to the field.

The MOBILE-IR II is intended to "mobilize" established use-cases of FT-IR spectroscopy, and also to enable new applications that demand mobility, flexibility, and spectral performance. Key application examples include the identification of illegal substances during police or border control operations, the characterization of recycled goods for sorting, the use in warehouses for mobile incoming goods inspection , or in mobile laboratories for the exploration of natural resources.

Its IP65-class protection makes the MOBILE-IR II waterproof, dustproof and stable for field applications. A built-in battery powers the device during off-grid operations and safeguards it against power blackouts. The additional IP67 carry-case makes it suitable for outdoor use, e.g., at construction sites or in mining operations.

The MOBILE-IR II focuses on a simple, fault-tolerant operation with easy-to-use hardware and OPUS® TOUCH software for intuitive workflow set-up. This lab-grade, high-speed, high-sensitivity system enables field operators of any training level to achieve analytical success.

Wireless operation, cloud service utilization, database management and multiple other connectivity features enable safe data archiving, while smart user management gives additional security for sensitive data in mobile quality control applications in regulated environments.

Bruker's MOBILE-IR II also fulfills Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) requirements and offers full compliance with cGMP/GMP, US, Chinese, European and Japanese Pharmacopeias and 21 CFR Part 11.

