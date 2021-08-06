University of Pittsburgh invests in Canopy Biosciences’ ChipCytometry instrument for spatial biology

Canopy Biosciences, a Bruker Company, today announced that the University of Pittsburgh will add ChipCytometryTM for high-plex single-cell spatial biology to its capabilities at the Unified Flow Core in the Department of Immunology. ChipCytometry will be used to advance spatial biology research by quantifying cell phenotypes and their spatial relationships within the native tissue microenvironment. Research will be performed using the ZellScannerONETM instrument, a fully integrated imaging system to quantify protein targets with true single-cell resolution. Dr. Lisa Borghesi, Associate Professor at the University of Pittsburgh and Scientific Director of the Unified Flow Core, was awarded an NIH S10 grant to support the ZellScannerONE installation. The instrument will support the research of over 180 principal investigators and 500 individual members with major research focus in areas of oncology and immunology including major immune diseases.

We are excited to help further the innovative research being conducted at the University of Pittsburgh. ChipCytometry offers high-resolution, high-dynamic range imaging for deep immune cell profiling and quantification of cell populations. These features will enable researchers to understand how cells interact within the tissue microenvironment and to address new scientific questions within the fields of immunology, virology, and oncology.” Dr. Edward Weinstein, President, Canopy Biosciences

“This instrument will elevate the ongoing research of faculty and researchers to a new level of technical sophistication that combines high-content cytometry with tissue imaging capabilities,” said Dr. Borghesi, a highly recognized leader in the study of hematopoietic stem cells and the immune system’s response to infectious disease. “Our preliminary work proved to us that this instrument will enable ChipCytometry studies that truly allow our investigators to break new ground in their research.”