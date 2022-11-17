MGI announces European launch of new MGISP-Smart 8 automated sample preparation system and empowerment program at MEDICA to further access to genomics

MGI, a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, today announced the introduction of the latest MGISP-Smart 8 automated sample preparation system to Europe and the first iteration of its Empowerment Program at the MEDICA Trade Fair, taking place November 14-17 in Düsseldorf.

Image Credit: MGI

“At MGI, our customers and partners are at the core of our work, and we look forward to connecting with them at MEDICA to discuss their specific needs and requirements, while unveiling our MGISP-Smart 8, one of the most versatile lab automation platforms currently in the market,” said Dr. Zhouchun Shang, Director, Product & Marketing of MGI Europe and Africa. “In addition, we will showcase how MGI’s proprietary DNBSEQ™ technology has facilitated breakthroughs in our partners’ work in areas such as oncology and reproductive health.”

First introduced to international markets outside of China in January, MGISP-Smart 8 is an independent 8-channel pipetting robot capable of flexible and customizable lab automation with several innovations in the pipette and gripper functions, such as independent multi-channel dynamic positioning and dual-level liquid detection. Equipped with high-end core technologies, such as an intelligent integrated gripper and triple slide track design, MGISP-Smart 8 meets a variety of different application needs, from sequencing library preparation to nucleic acid detection and sample preparation.

Besides MGISP-Smart 8, several products from MGI’s portfolio of strong laboratory automation platforms and advanced sequencing devices will be on display for customers and partners to explore, including two automated sample preparation systems, MGISP-100 and MGISP-960, and DNBSEQ-G400 genetic sequencer. Representatives from MGI IMABOT will also be present to showcase the robotic ultrasound system MGIUS-R3.

Moreover, this year’s MEDICA coincides with the roll-out of the MGI Empowerment Program, which aims to bring choice to sequencing by collaborating with diagnostic companies and public institutions to develop library preparation kits that are fully compatible with MGI sequencing platforms, including the facilitation and acceleration of the IVDR certification process through the support of MGI's notable collaborator, Platomics. Participating companies will gain access to the precise and innovative DNBSEQ™ technology for their sequencing analysis, based on MGI’s HotMPS chemistry, to potentially make a difference in patient care through personalized medicine or more efficient genetic testing.

In the past, MGI has supported partners by strong technology platforms including VarSome in Switzerland and ALACRiS Theranostics in Germany to provide expert solutions to high throughput sequencing users and comprehensive end-to-end solutions for cancer diagnostics respectively through its Empowerment Program.

We at MGI believe that the power and potential of genomics are boundless. By providing our expertise and technical facilities, we hope to enable more companies and institutions to develop content on our DNBSEQ™ platforms with greater ease, thereby empowering them in their work towards improving health and wellbeing for all.” Dr. Yong Hou, General Manager, MGI Europe and Africa

MGI welcomes all customers, distributors and partners at Booth A23, located in Hall 1 to experience first-hand and learn more about its high-quality sequencers and automation platforms.