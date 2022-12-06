BGI Genomics and the University of Pécs launch a joint laboratory in Hungary

On November 29, 2022, BGI Genomics and the University of Pécs (UP) agreed to launch a joint laboratory in Hungary. This is part of the cooperation agreement signed between BGI Group, the parent company of BGI Genomics, and the University.

The joint lab is slated to start official operations beginning of 2023. This world-class facility will accelerate the development of genomic sequencing and clinical diagnostic services, while strengthening BGI Genomics and the UP's leadership in genomics, bioinformatics, reproductive health and precision medicine in the Central and Eastern European region.

At this event, Dr. Attila Miseta, Rector of UP, Dr. Gábor L. Kovács, Head of the National Laboratory of Human Reproduction, Dr. Ferenc Jakab, Head of the National Laboratory of Virology, Mr. Tibor Gulyás, Deputy State Secretary for Innovation, Dr. Wang Jian, Chairman and co-founder of BGI Group, Dr. Liu Siqi, co-founder of BGI Group, Mr. Jeremy Cao, Vice President of BGI IntDx and Mr. Jiang Xiwen, Head of Southeast Europe for BGI Genomics, had a fruitful exchange on multi-omics research innovation, precision medicine, talent development and further cooperation.

At this joint laboratory, BGI Genomics is providing training and technical support for researchers to leverage next-generation sequencing platforms to develop and provide world-leading genome sequencing and clinical diagnostic services. This is also the first joint laboratory between BGI Genomics and a university in Southeast Europe.

The field of reproductive health is a key focus for this laboratory. Technology transfer of the Non-Invasive Fetal Trisomy test (NIFTY) has been completed and the laboratory plans to formally accept clinical samples next year to provide high-quality prenatal testing services for Hungary and neighboring countries, and will subsequently provide more clinical genetic testing services, including tumor screening and genetic disease diagnosis.

Genetics & Genomics eBook Compilation of the top interviews, articles, and news in the last year. Download a free copy

"I believe that education, research and innovation can be truly connected through links with the industry," said Dr. Attila Miseta, Rector of UP, in his welcome speech, and added, "I am confident that our discoveries and innovations in the field of reproductive research and diagnostics will be even more successful in cooperation with the BGI team."

Dr. Wang Jian, Chairman and co-founder of BGI Group, said, "We are delighted to have the opportunity to cooperate with such a prestigious university in education and cutting-edge research."

Dr. Gábor Kovács, Head of the National Laboratory of Human Reproduction, stressed, "Reproductive research requires the incorporation of many innovative technologies, without which no major breakthroughs are possible. BGI is at the forefront of genomics and genetics research worldwide, so it is very gratifying to sign this cooperation agreement."

The implementation of multi-omics solutions in healthcare is an essential pillar of this collaboration. Both parties seek to advance public health screening programs, as well as integrating monitoring strategies into the management of the health of individuals at all stages of life, to improve health awareness and quality of life.