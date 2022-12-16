INTEGRA Biosciences furthers scientific education with festive donation

INTEGRA Biosciences is proud to be supporting the Smithsonian Science Education Center (SSEC) with a $20,000 donation this festive season. The charity’s goal of providing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education to children and teens aligns with INTEGRA’s mission to accelerate innovation and discovery in science.

The SSEC is collaborating with communities across the globe to transform education through science, focusing on innovation, inclusion, and sustainability in STEM subjects. To this end, the organization promotes inquiry-based learning and teaching, ensures diversity, equity and accessibility in education, and advances STEM subjects for sustainable development.

Lukas Keller, Head of Marketing at INTEGRA, explained why the company chose to donate to SSEC this year: “Scientific growth requires a new generation of fresh-thinking young decision makers, driven by their curiosity to explore our world and advance society. Unfortunately, many populations do not have adequate access to high quality education due to a range of financial, geographical and linguistic barriers. Donor support is, therefore, more important than ever, and this seasonal gift from INTEGRA holds much promise for ensuring that the bright minds of the future can claim the exciting and inspiring education they deserve.”

Visit the SSEC website to learn more about the positive impact that scientific education can have on children, young people, and communities all over the earth. 

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
