Test your pipet controller against the PIPETBOY GENIUS and stand a chance to win!

INTEGRA Biosciences is inviting serological pipet users to take on a pipetting challenge in its latest prize draw. Anyone that can prove their pipetting aid outperforms the PIPETBOY GENIUS – the liquid handling specialist’s brand new, intelligent serological pipet controller – will stand a chance to win a Swiss Army pocket knife.

The PIPETBOY GENIUS is designed for lightning-fast repeat dispensing, allowing users to dispense the same volume multiple times from a single aspiration at just the press of a button. This eliminates the need to repeatedly check graduation marks, enhancing pipetting speed, precision, and accuracy. The device also boasts built-in overfill protection to prevent aspiration beyond a pipet’s capacity, saving time by reducing the need for filter replacements. It is lightweight and compact, guaranteeing perfect control of liquids down to the last drop.

INTEGRA is confident that the PIPETBOY GENIUS sets a new standard in pipetting precision and speed. Any participant that can prove otherwise – by demonstrating their pipet controller’s capabilities to an INTEGRA sales representative – will have a chance to win a Victorinox Ranger Swiss Army pocket knife! All participants will also receive a pair of GENIUS sunglasses to thank them for taking on the challenge.

To enter the competition, simply visit the competition landing page and fill in the form. A sales rep will then contact you to organize a quick pipet-off, during which the PIPETBOY GENIUS will compete with your pipet controller of choice. The entire contest won’t take longer than 5 minutes! The deadline for entries is December 31, 2024.

INTEGRA Biosciences

