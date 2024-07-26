INTEGRA Biosciences and Parse Biosciences offer affordable, automated single cell RNA sequencing

INTEGRA Biosciences and Parse Biosciences have partnered to automate single cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) on the ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot. This new protocol combines Parse Biosciences’ Evercode™ combinatorial barcoding technology with INTEGRA’s liquid handling expertise, and is already helping labs in academia and industry to streamline and standardize their sequencing workflows for faster throughput and more reproducible results.

scRNA-seq is a crucial tool for expanding knowledge and developing new therapies in the fields of developmental biology, neurology, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer. Parse Biosciences, based in Seattle, Washington, specializes in developing groundbreaking tools for scRNA-seq at scale. Its proprietary Evercode technology enables a million cells or nuclei to be prepared and sequenced in parallel using a unique labeling method, without the need for individual cell isolation.

Parse Biosciences reached out to INTEGRA to co-develop an automated scRNA-seq solution that would remove some of the barriers hindering more rapid progress in the field, such as time-consuming manual workflows and the prohibitive cost of specialized instrumentation commonly used in other single cell sequencing workflows. Automating Evercode technology on the ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot, equipped with the D-ONE single channel pipetting module and an 8 channel VIAFLO lightweight electronic pipette provides an easy-to-use and cost-effective sequencing workflow with 75 percent less hands-on time and 85 percent fewer manual pipetting steps for staff.